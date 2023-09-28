Pokémon is a saga that can lend itself to different styles in terms of animation, and that is because the design of its characters fits both the world of anime and a version with more Western and minimalist touches. That has led the franchise to have a new collaboration, specifically with a fairly important museum that receives thousands of visitors with each passing year.

A kind of exhibition of the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, in which they are going to put some paintings with the art style of such a well-known figure in the illustration industry, but obviously, those portrayed are iconic pocket monsters. Likewise, it seems that they will give visitors a special letter of Pikachu related to the TCG.

Here you can see some images:

It is worth mentioning that the exhibition begins this September 28, with a small dedicated space within the museum, and will end on January 7, 2024, so users have plenty of time to go on a tour of those lands. Added to that is the fact that in the local souvenir shop there will be a Pikachu special edition plush that people will be able to buy.

Without a doubt, the perfect opportunity to learn more about the history of art and also spend a pleasant time with Pokemon.

Via: Pokexpert

Editor’s note: The truth is that I would like to visit this museum, not only for the Pokémon thing but in general. Of course, this extra with unique Pikachu paintings looks very good, and buying that exclusive stuffed animal sounds attractive.