transmission of Pokemon Presents will be available through the YouTube channel of this franchise. Now, in much more precise details, this special presentation will last around half an hour and will have the latest news about the brand.

What can we expect from Pokémon Presents in August 2023?

Very well, you know that here comes a new Pokémon presents for August 2023. One of the first details that you should not lose sight of is that it will happen a few days before the World Championship starts, so we will surely have a lot of news related to all of them. the disciplines that accompany the series.

In other words, it is almost a given that we will know more details of the Scarlet and Violet DLC which should arrive in the remainder of 2023. Likewise, we are also in the second anniversary of PKMN Unite, which will surely reveal some kind of map.

Likewise, we cannot forget what could happen with either PKMN GO or the Trading Card Game, which will soon have its cards from the Obsidian Flames expansion.

You have to be attentive to all the announcements that could be revealed. It is a very special week and, in general, there is a lot of important news. Let’s be very patient and hope that everything fully meets the expectations of the fans.

