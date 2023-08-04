The Pokemon Company announced that the next August 8th a new one will be held Pokemon Presents in which many news will be revealed. It will be possible to follow it live starting at 15:00 (Italian time) on the company’s YouTube channel.

The event will last 35 minutes during which many news and updates on the universe will be released Pokémon. Although at the moment there are no other details it is very likely that the software house will reveal some additional details on The Treasure of Area Zeroadditional content coming soon for Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet.

We just have to wait a few days to find out all the news that The Pokemon Company has in store for us.

TUNE IN AUGUST 8 FOR NEW POKÉMON PRESENTS London, August 4, 2023 . The Pokémon Company International invites fans around the world to tune in for one special presentation Pokémon Presentsstreaming theAugust 8 at 13:00 UTC on the Official Italian Pokémon channel. Fans will have access to approximately 30 minutes of news from the world of Pokémon and a close-up on the latest events regarding the entire franchise. A new preview of the next presentation is available here.

Source: The Pokemon Company