The Pokemon Company announces that on the occasion of the Pokemon Day 2023 will hold a Pokemon Presents full of announcements and news. The event will be held next September 27thanniversary of the release of the first two chapters of the franchise, and can be followed live via the company’s YouTube channel starting at 15:00 (Italian time).

The live will last about 20 minutes and inside it will be released a lot of information about the future of the Pokémon world, and fans will be able to interact using the hashtag #PokémonDay through all social channels. We just have to wait to discover all the new announcements!

Source: The Pokemon Company