The next Pokémon Presents will take place next week.

On 8th August at 2pm UK time, we’ll be treated to 35 minutes of Pokémon news and updates.

You can watch on the Pokemon YouTube channel.

Watch the New Trailer for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero!

So what might we see?

The last Pokémon Presents in February revealed DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. It will be coming in two parts, with the first – The Teal Mask – launching this autumn. Surely we’ll get a release date?

The second part – The Indigo Disk – will release at a later date.

Detective Pikachu Returns is also due out on 10th October, so perhaps we’ll get a new look at that ahead of release.

Will we also get a release date for the Netflix show Pokémon Concierge, beyond the December release window? Or a date for Ash Ketchum’s final episodes of the Pokémon anime outside Japan and America?

News of this particular Pokémon Presents also leaked early thanks to dataminers of Pokémon Masters EX who believe they’ve discovered an upcoming campaign for the mobile game.

What else are you hoping to see?