at 3pm today, Monday 27 February 2023will air a new pokemon presents in which various novelties for the games in the series will be revealed. Of course we will follow the event live on the channel Twitch of Multiplayer.it, ready to comment with you on all the announcements made on the occasion of Pokémon Day 2023.

The appointment on Twitch is therefore set for a few minutes before 3pm. Vincenzo Lettera and Lorenzo “Kobe” Fazio will follow the Pokémon Presents with you and will subsequently discuss all the announcements made on this occasion, which we will obviously also report on our pages. You can reach our channel to this address or follow the live via the player below. If you haven’t already done so, we suggest you subscribe to our channel to stay up to date on our programming. Alternatively, you can follow the event via the official Pokémon YouTube channel, from here.

What can we expect from Pokémon Presents on February 27? The Pokémon Company has stated that the event will last 20 minutes, but without unbuttoning what will be shown for the occasion. However considering that the event will be broadcast on the occasion of Pokemon Day 2023or the anniversary of the series, it is reasonable to have high expectations.

In recent days, a clue on an official website may have anticipated the announcement of a new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon made by Spike Chunsoft. Among the hopes of the fans instead we find a DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and a possible remake of Black & White, the fifth generation games. We cannot exclude a priori even a new Pokémon Let’s GO set in Johto.

We can then hypothesize the arrival of news for Pokémon GO, Unite and other major spin-offs, as well as new details of the next Pokémon animated series that will follow after the end of the adventures of Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu. In any case, we will find out the truth shortly.