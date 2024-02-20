A new Pokémon Presents digital event will broadcast next week, on Tuesday 27th January at 2pm UK time. That's 9am Eastern or 6am Pacific.

The showcase will contain “exciting news”, a post on social media today teased, without going into further detail.

We're expecting to hear from The Pokémon Company on what the next Pokémon project to launch will likely be – and while it feels too early for a new generation of Pokémon, following 2022's Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it seems likely that some sort of game It will arrive in the next 12 months.

Is that another remake game – perhaps revisiting DS titles Black and White, following up the recent Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? Or could it be a new Johto game, following Let's Go Pikachu?



Another big question we have is which Nintendo Switch will this game arrive on? With Nintendo Switch 2 now reportedly set for release in 2025, we wouldn't be surprised to see another game still in the pipeline for the original Switch, released later this year.

Of course, the only way to find out will be to watch the Pokémon Presents broadcast next week. Or it'll leak. One of the two. Join us to find out!