The Pokémon Presents August 2022 was held at a time when it is difficult to be awake, so if you did not see it, or it turns out that you still have lagañas and others, We tell you the most relevant of everything that was announced.

The first thing you should know is that The Pokemon World Championship will take place from August 18 to 21 in London with thousands of players from all over the world who will be playing cards, the video game and even Pokken Tournament.

The Pokémon Championships will take place in London.

To make it even more serious, there will also be a GO Y unite. Speaking of the game Niantic, there will also be an event in Sapporo, Japan where we will have Ultra Beasts and Go Fest on August 27. Who enters this title will find a good amount of adventures with incense.

There will also be a tournament pokemon unite

if you play unitewe tell you that the Pika Party event has already started, that means that all the creatures and players will be disguised as the good Pikachu. There will also be events during September.

Masters EX celebrates its third anniversary with more events arriving throughout the month of August. those who play Pokemon Cafe Remix will see the return of Mewtwo.

What was new with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The game of Pokemon which will come out in 2022, scarlet and violet, also had information to reveal to fans who are waiting patiently. The trailer they showed us revealed the legendaries, which you can ride, fly and walk through the sea.

We also noticed a lot of multiplayer details, so it’s likely that the dream of many players will come true by being a more connected title. We’ll see more of the game during the World Championship.

Are you ready for everything that comes with this franchise?