It is worth it that in the transmission of Pokémon Presents We had room for the games that are currently available, so you'll get a good idea of ​​what to expect.

Let's go in parts: Netflix reveals production of new episodes of Pokémon Concierge

Pokémon Sleep will soon get Raikou

Pokémon Sleep It is that game that measures the development of your dream. Depending on your performance at bedtime, different creatures will appear. It is a gaming experience that is well worth experiencing because it encourages you to rest more and better.

Ideally, you should accompany this video game with Pokémon Plus+, which also helps measure your sleep. Now, the announcement with this title is that starting in March you will find Raikou, so give yourself the opportunity to play. Then Suicune t Entei will arrive.

Pokémon Masters EX also celebrates Pokémon Day

During the Pokémon Presents February 2024 we also had the opportunity to see new details of the mobile game Pokémon Masters EX. The first thing you should know is that this title is going through its 4.5 anniversary, so there are many activities coming up.

Starting on Wednesday, February 28, we will see the arrival of Geeta and Glimora, as well as Silver and Tyranitar starting on March 1st. Sygna Suit Gladion and Magearma will appear as well.

Source: Pokémon

Likewise, we will have the long-awaited photo creator that fans of this game have been asking for so much. And if that were not enough, Riley and Lucario will also be able to join any team. If you enter to play, you can receive 3,000 gems.

Pokémon Presents also had content for Pokémon Café Remix

The favorite puzzle game of many fans, Pokémon Cafe Remix It also had its respective announcements for Pokémon Day.

Among them we have that you can compete for specific prizes to collect Gimmighoul coins. You can also add Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly to your staff during this event that takes place from February 27 to March 14, 2024.

There are also events coming up where you can add Koraidon and Miraidon to your staff. Remember that you can play this video game for free on Switch, iOS and Android.

What did you think of the mobile ads that appeared in Pokémon Presents? Follow the conversation on our channel Discord.

