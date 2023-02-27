Today, February 27, 2023a new aired Pokemon Presents during which various videogame innovations and more were presented. Let’s see all the details in an orderly way.

Among the most interesting news there are certainly those of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In addition to presenting two Pokémon Paradox, of which we showed you the trailer, GameFreak also unveiled the new Expansion known as The Treasure of Area Zero, which will be divided into two DLCs that will include new Legendaries and old Pokémon not present in the base game: you can see the details and the trailer here.

Then there was talk of Pokemon Sleep, the sleep app that allows us to catch Pokémon while sleeping. Along with it will come Pokémon GO Plus +, a new device compatible with both Pokémon Go and Pokémon Sleep. You can see the trailer here.

Moving on for a moment to the news unrelated to games, we have already shown you the trailer of The Pokémon concierge, an animated series from Netflix. Also, during the show it was presented pokemon trading card game classic, a premium collection of the Pokémon TCG, whose trailer you can watch below. Contains pre-constructed decks and game accessories.

It then goes to Pokemon GO, which from February 27, 2023 will allow Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to connect. In this way we will be able to interact with Vivillon and Gimmighoul Forma Ambulante. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that support for Pokémon Home for Scarlet and Violet will arrive, in early 2023 on a date yet to be defined.

Speaking instead of Pokémon Unite, until March 26, 2023 it will be possible to find Zacian from Pokémon Sword and Shield. By completing a path divided into boxes, you can obtain Adventure Tokens (to be exchanged for Zacian’s Unite license). Additionally, players can use the gift code POKEMONDAY to get a Zacian Gold Booster Badge.

The Pokémon Presents has also unveiled some news for Pokémon Masters-EX: Players can get special login bonuses, such as 3,000 gems, 5-Star Champion Tickets and 10 Unit Research Tickets and new Master Units.

Furthermore, Pokémon Cafe ReMix introduces Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Then there is a new dish inspired by them, the Misto Paldea, but also a new event “New arrivals from Paldea!” active until March 17, 2023.

In closing, we also point out that i Pokémon World Championships 2023 will be held in Yokohama from 11 to 13 August. Players will battle it out in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon GO, and Pokémon UNITE.