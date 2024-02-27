Furthermore, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket was revealed for iOS and Android, a new digital title in which you can collect cards and challenge your opponents.

Pokémon Legends ZA is a new chapter for Nintendo Switch that will take us to Kalos (the region of X and Y). You can see the full trailer and release date for Pokémon Legends ZA here.

The Pokémon Presents it aired today, February 27, 2024, and revealed many new features. Let's see all the details confirmed by The Pokémon Company. First of all, two new games have been announced.

Pokémon updates

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With regard to Pokémon Scarlet and VioletTeracristal Raid Events have been announced for:

Venusaur (February 28 – March 5)

Blastoiose (March 6 – March 12)

Charizard (March 13 – March 17)

With regard to Pokémon GO, a crossover event with the Pokémon Horizons series has been confirmed. We will find the characters Liko and Roy for the photos, Pikachu with the captain's hat, Ceruledge, Charcadet and Armorouge.

With regard to Pokemon Sleep, we will be able to sleep next to Raikou in March 2024. Entei and Suicune will arrive later. Furthermore, until April 30th, anyone who logs in will receive 10 Pokécookies and 1,000 diamonds.

In Pokémon Masters EX, however, from March 1st we will find Silver (Champion), or our opponent in Pokémon Gold/Silver/Crystal, and Tyranitar. We will also find Iridium Costumax and Magearna in a Master Unit. There will also be photo mode, Marisio and Lucario, and 3,000 gems if you log in.

Let's now move on to Pokémon Café Remix, in which puzzles will be inserted to collect Gimmighoul Coins, new costumes, and the Pokémon Spirigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, Koraidon, Miraidon to obtain through tombolas to add them to the staff. Each creature will have a limited amount of time of availability.

Finally, for Pokémon Unite, Miraidon (February 27), Falinks (April), and Ceruledge (in the future) will be added. Also using the code POKEDAY24 you can obtain the Miraidon Loan License (3 days) and the Miraidon Platinum Reinforcement Medal.