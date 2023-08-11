













Pokémon presents a new Wiglett plush that makes fans blush | EarthGamer









That is to say, it does not seem entirely appropriate to show it to the audience. This is a plush toy of this pocket monster that put for sale the Pokémon Center and that is priced at $24.99 dollars (MX$424.26).

As you can see in the photos Wiglett appears as in his own game and emerging from the sand on the beach.

So his body is attached to a base, which recalls the hole from which he came out to appreciate the world around him.

We recommend: Pokémon Worlds: Store brings together more than eight generations of stuffed animals and other collectibles.

Why is this Pokémon stuffed animal causing a stir?

If it is seen from a certain angle, with its eyes and nose, there is no problem. However, when they are not noticeable, or only their nose can be seen, their appearance reminiscent of a male sexual organ comes out.

Fountain: Twitter.

So this particular article based on this monster of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet It is already available for sale not only online, but also on the shelves of the Pokémon Center.

Not only does it cause surprise but also occasional nervous laughter due to its obvious phallic appearance. This product has a 10 ¼ inch spread, which is just over 26 cm, so it really stands out wherever it’s placed; it was something that could well be expected.

Fountain: Twitter.

This Pokémon is based on garden eels, which are one of the attractions of aquariums in Japan and other countries around the world. When people pass by them they tend to hide at full speed.

Fountain: Twitter.

That makes them very attractive to see in action. It should be noted that comments at the expense of Wiglett’s appearance are not new. Since the revelation of this creature there are jokes about it and they will surely continue in the future.

Apart from Pokémon we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)