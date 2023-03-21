Pokemon is about to broadcast a very important episode of his beloved anime. This will be the farewell to Ash Ketchum who was its protagonist for more than 25 years. He has now released a promo for his latest adventure and is full of nostalgia, as well as old friends.

It seems that for his final adventure in Pokémon Ash Ketchum will return to his hometown of Pallet Town. Here he will meet Professor Oak and several of his fellow monsters who had to stay on the road. There are also hints that he will have one last showdown with his eternal rival, Gary Oak.

This final special episode will air in Japan on March 24.. As for its international release, there is no news, so we will have to wait a while for it to officially arrive on this side of the world. Although surely the networks will be flooded with recordings and fan translations soon after it comes out.

This episode will be the last time we’ll see Ash Ketchum as the lead. A few months ago, Pokémon announced a new anime that this time will follow a girl on her own adventure to become a master. Its broadcasts will begin in April, although an exact day has not been revealed. Perhaps with the premiere of the last episode of Ash will come an official announcement of its premiere. Are you ready to say goodbye to this hero of many childhoods?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about anime and other topics.