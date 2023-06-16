The saga of Pokémon it is not only based on games, but rather thrives above all in all other areas, for example with collectible cards. The rarer ones can get really expensive and some fans have to find a way to pay for the ones they want. One way is to open a profile Only Fans. This is what he did Marston Hefnerson of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

“I believe there is nothing wrong in nudity or sexuality,” he says in an interview with PageSix adding that he grew up in an environment where “nudity was a common thing.” His OnlyFans is also an effort to stay frugal and “get some income” for his hobbies.

Kotaku interviewed Marston by telephone, who elaborated on one of the inspirations of his current work: “I remember as a child I wanted to meet Ho-Oh, and I think it’s a gorgeous and underrated Pokémon. Maybe I like Ho-Oh because he’s the fabled black sheep that people shut out.”

In the same interview, the player claims to have found one strong community among his peers on the platform: “The people I’ve met are charming and they’re really fucking nice. Every one of them,” said Marston.

There Marston’s wife she’s not entirely happy with this new part of her career, but Marston says “it’s more important to her that I pursue my dreams or my interests.”

Considering that other people have decided to hire a card thief for hire to steal cards, we’re confident that Marston’s choice is preferable.