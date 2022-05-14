Pikachu it’s a Pokémon electric type, so what better role to assign to it than that of wireless charger? If it seems impossible to you, because it is a fictional character, you will soon have to change your mind.

The Japanese Twitter user Nendo Yoshirin has in fact decided to make his existence better, by creating a Pikachu capable of loading electronic devices. More precisely, he put a charging pad inside a full-size Pikachu statue.

It should be noted that, given the success of the initiative, it then did the same with other Pokémon statues, such as that of Pichu, another electric-type Pokémon.

So now, when he has to recharge his phone, he has it tenderly hugged by Pikachu who takes care of giving him love and energy.

But where did he find such a statue? He built it himself. “Nendo” in Japanese means clay. So the name Nendo Yoshirin is no coincidence … The essence is that the man carved the statues of the Pokémon himself, painting them perfectly, as shown on his YouTube channel.

Really a great job and finally a way to make the cute little monsters of The Pokémon Company really useful.