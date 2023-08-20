













It is a fact that when we think of Pokemon The first thing that comes to mind is anime. That’s fine, because it is a product born in Japan and it’s nice that the series works that way. However, these new productions show that the product can be flexible in its presentation and that the narrative will always be the most important thing.

So, have we already forgotten about Ash and Pikachu? Don’t we watch Horizons anymore? No, not at all, it doesn’t go there. On the contrary, the joke is that now you know a little more about the card game, we mean the eternal Pokémon TCG in which Creatures strives to make one expansion after another.

We have already seen the entire series and we are going to tell you how it is and if you should be aware of each of the parts that it is seen that they will be releasing.

Pokémon: Path to the Peak – Meet Ava

Pokemon: Path to the Peak is a new Pokémon animation that was revealed during the August 2023 Pokémon Presents and will be available through several short videos that will be posted on YouTube. There we meet Ava, a girl who likes to play Pokémon TCG and who, apparently, inherited her taste for this game from her parents.

In the most superficial terms, Ava is a very quiet girl, “no joke”, in love with her grass-type deck, the thing is that maybe she lacks that little push to get ahead. Fortunately, that inspiration comes from her family and she finds a much more intense and fun way to play. Pokémon TCG.

The great thing about Ava in Pokemon: Path to the Peak It is his evolution as a character. She gradually gains confidence with each game she plays and after each victory, more people follow her and trust her. Although this could push her to the limit, she realizes that this is still a game and that it is only a matter of believing in her strategy that she can go as far as she wants.

One detail that we should not lose sight of is that Ava’s story takes place in the real world. In other words, she is an ordinary girl who finds in this hobby the desire to make friends, get ahead and not be afraid of anything. This is how the protagonist grow so much.

Thanks to Pokémon: Path to the Peak, playing Pokémon TCG is also fun

For many people, Pokémon TCG it can be a very overwhelming game, even, that’s how it feels when we are presented with the game in Pokemon: Path to the Peak. Joshua, who already knows how to play, bombards Ava with information over and over again, who ends up frustrated after her first formal showdown at her new school club.

part of the goal of Pokemon: Path to the Peak it’s for the non-card game audience to see that, ultimately, the goal is to have fun, whether it’s with the wild imagination of Ava or the highly competitive level of a Celestine. Surely several will find in this series the door to enter Pokémon TCG.

Another detail that perfectly explains Pokemon: Path to the Peak is how the competitive organizational structure of this game works. Pokémon TCG it has its championships of all its levels, which will end, if you collect the necessary points, in the World Cup, which by the way, in 2024 will be held in Honolulu.

Many would say that this special could be considered a kind of Yu-Gi-Oh watered down to anime, since you have the heroine, her confidence in the cards she plays and so on. Even the dramatic moments are not lacking, however, the message of always having fun when playing is what resonates time and time again.

Pokémon TCG is also for making friends

The other angle that manages to perfectly cover the special of Pokemon: Path to the Peak is how you make friends when it comes to entering a Pokémon TCG. It seems that it is a lonely road, however, you will always find friends who will share the same passion as you… Or in this case, Ava’s.

Of course, the process will not be easy. More when this hobby becomes competitive. Like Ash in the anime, Ava finds herself rivals who will eventually join her cause. They are not her enemies, they are just competitors who will stand in her way to be the best player she wants to be.

Surely more than one player of Pokémon TCG You will find yourself identified in this story. Yes, it may sound like an exaggeration, however, finding someone to play with and share the hobby is part of the process of having fun.

Same and it’s not a club in an elementary school anymore, but maybe we have a table in the card shop near your house where you will meet more people who will want to learn from you or, failing that, teach you to improve As a player.

Pate seen with family or with other Pokémon fans

The presentation of Pokemon: Path to the Peak It is designed for the youngest of the house. The animation is very cheerful, the character designs go from the simple to the complex and the adventure is very bearable.

Yes, it can be tiring to watch it in 10 minute chunks through YouTube, however, when the product is complete, fans will love it for its quality and references.

Let’s hope that this animation stands for more stories where the Pokémon TCG is the main angle, because this game also deserves a lot of love and in an animation it can also be appreciated.

