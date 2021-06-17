After a long time since the last official update, Pokémon UNITE get back to talk about yourself, through an official video that spreads the release period of this new title. The new Pokémon game will have a MOBA style and will be available for free on Nintendo Switch, iOS is Android.

Initially announced a year ago, this title is a new starting point for The Pokémon Company, as it totally changes the gameplay we’re used to. It goes from a turn-based style to a frenetic MOBA, in which the goal is to defeat the opposing team.

After the official presentation, no further news was released worldwide, with only some beta versions exclusive to the Chinese territory. A recent leak revealed the available skins, also raising some questions about it their availability for free or behind microtransactions. At the moment there is no official information about it.

For the making of this new Pokémon game, The Pokémon Company has joined forces with Tencent, the Chinese giant that has its own subsidiary Riot Games, famous for League of Legends, from which it takes a lot of style and controls.

The release period is confirmed for this summer for Nintendo Switch, while in September it will be possible to download the game on iOS is Android. Furthermore, as also confirmed by the video released, the Italian language will not be available at launch. However, the company invites all its fans to keep an eye on the site for updates on this.

One of the most important peculiarities of this MOBA concerns the evolution of our Pokémon. In fact, every match will see the little monsters starting from their initial form, with the evolution according to the level. The more you level up, the more moves and skills will be unlocked.

From some points of view, the classic game mode is then resumed, but making it more lively through the online arena component.