The Pokemon Company has announced some important news coming for Pokémon UNITE and for the animated series. Starting today the players of Pokémon UNITE will be able to face the special event Eevee Showdown, of which you can find more details in our previous article. Furthermore from 25 May it will be possible to purchase the Umbreon LicenseWhile from 8 June also Leafeon will be part of the game roster.

The company also announced that new episodes will soon be available for Pokémon Exploration Masters: The Series. The next May 27 at 09:00 on channel K2 the exciting episode of the final challenge will be aired between Ash And Dandelan appointment not to be missed!

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

Umbreon enters the fray in Pokémon UNITE this week! The Eevee Festival is here! In addition to the fun quick battles of theShow off by Eevee (available from 8:00am BST 25th May until 12:59am BST 23rd June), new holowear for Eevee Evolutions, and more, umbreon the Pokémon Moonlight will join the fray starting May 25th. umbreon is a Defending Pokémon and can use moves like Evil Look or Howl Rage to help the team achieve victory! Please let us know if you are interested in reviewing or playing with umbreon and we’ll be happy to provide you with a digital code to unlock Pokémon at launch! And don’t forget – Leafeon the Lush Pokémon will join the roster of Pokémon UNITE from June 8, when players will finally be able to team up and create a complete team composed only of Eevee evolutions to clash with other players around the world. For more info, follow: https://twitter.com/PokemonUnite Pokémon Exploration Masters: The Series In the latest Seasons of the Pokémon animated series, Ash and his friend Pikachu they put their training to the test by participating in the Pro Eight Tournament of the World Coronation Tournament. Tune in to watch the new episode on K2 at 9am on Saturday May 27th to see Ash against Dandel in the final challenge! Don’t miss this historic episode and be sure to celebrate together with Ash And Pikachu! For May info follow: https://twitter.com/PokemonIT

Source: The Pokemon Company