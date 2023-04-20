You realize that reality is all a lie when you are faced with the new scans of the original designs Of Ken Sugimorimade for the series Pokémonwhich appear enormously different from those circulated so far.

For the first time, original scans of Sugimori’s artwork have revealed the author’s vision for Pokémon from the regions of Kanto and Johto, shocking longtime fans of the series. As explained by the expert and archivist of the Pokémon world Lewtwo on Twitter, the artwork we are used to are not really representative of the work done by Sugimori.

But what are the reasons for such great differences? Especially a poor quality scans which significantly altered the colors and, in some cases, the designs themselves. Fortunately the programmer @ExcaliburZero_Z was able to make new scans, healing the gap that had been created between reality and illusion.

Lewtwo has announced that it will remove all low-quality Pokémon Red, Blue, Gold, and Silver designs from its archives, with new ones to be added over the next few months as they become available.

Once the work is finished, the new designs will be disseminated on sites such as Bulbapediaand anyone else who is interested, to introduce the original Pokémon to as many people as possible and restore historical truth.

So, if you’ve ever wondered why the Pokémon designs in older guides and early manuals were so different from the modern versions, now you know why. The scanners used were convicts.