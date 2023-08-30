The Pokemon Company announced that the upcoming events dedicated to the universe Pokémon they will have Mewtwo as protagonist. From 1st to 18th September in fact all the players of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be able to face the fearsome Genetic Pokémon in Raid Teracristal seven stars. It will be possible to catch only one Mewtwo per savebut by facing the Raid again we will be able to obtain very useful rewards.

Also on Pokémon UNITE are finally available both forms of Mewtwo. In fact, players will be able to obtain Licenses for Mega Mewtwo X and for Mega Mewtwo Ywho possess a completely different fighting style.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

MEWTWO MAKES ITS MARK IN POKÉMON SCARLET, POKÉMON VIOLET AND POKÉMON UNITE! Exciting, action-packed battles and limited-time events await you in Pokémon Scarlet, Pokémon Violet, and Pokémon UNITE! Check out the details of some of the upcoming events below: Challenge Mewtwo with the Emblem of Absolute Strength in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet! Mewtwo, a Legendary Pokémon said to be created from Mew’s DNA, will appear in 7-Star Teracristal Raid Battles! Get ready to witness the crushing power of this genetic Pokémon firsthand: Mewtwo is a formidable foe, and it has the Emblem of Ultimate Strength to prove it! Pokémon Spotlight: Mewtwo with the Emblem of Ultimate Strength (Psychic Theratype)

Hours: Friday 1st September 2023 at 1:00am BST to Monday 18th September 2023 at 12:59pm BST. This special Mewtwo can only be caught once per save. As long as the event is running, you can participate in Tera Raid battles against this Mewtwo to get more rewards if you have already caught it.

Mewtwo may appear in future events or become obtainable through other methods.

To participate in Tera’s Raid Battle events, download the latest Pokégate news by selecting Pokégate from the X Menu, then Mysterious Gift, then Check Pokégate News. You don’t need to have a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to get the latest Poképortal news.

After completing certain post-game events, it will be possible to find Teracristal Raids that originate from Black Crystals. However, players who have not completed these events can still participate in Teracristal Raid Battles by teaming up with other Trainers in multiplayer.

A paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online (sold separately) is required to participate in Tera Raid battles with other Trainers online. Follow: https://twitter.com/ PokemonNewsUK Mega Mewtwo Y joins Aeos Island in Pokémon UNITE Mega Mewtwo Y debuted on Aeos Island as an all-out Brawl champion on August 17 for the second anniversary of Pokémon UNITE. Players can play with another form of the genetic Pokémon by obtaining a Mewtwo Unite license that allows them to unleash the awesome power of Mega Mewtwo Y!

While Mega Mewtwo X specializes in melee basic attacks and boosting its defenses, Mega Mewtwo Y specializes in ranged basic attacks and boosting its damage. They’re the same Pokémon, but unlock completely different playstyles thanks to unique differences in their basic attacks, moves, and Mega Evolutions.

Check out Mega Mewtwo Y’s moveset on the official Pokémon UNITE X account here.

Source: The Pokemon Company