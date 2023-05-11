













That’s what The Pokemon Company recently revealed. According to what was planned, the third wave of episodes of the anime of Ultimate Journeys Pokémon It already has a release date for Latin America.

On June 23, 2023, it will be available through this video-on-demand service. This is how fans will be able to see Ash and company win the aforementioned Pokémon tournament.

It is after 25 seasons that this young coach had the opportunity to face the best in the world. As a preview of these episodes is available a step that allows us to appreciate the great battle that is underway.

Fountain: OLM.

This one shows 15 seconds but it’s a good look at what to expect from Ash Ketchum to become the Coronation World Series champion in Pokémon.

In the fights that comprise this tournament, this boy will have to apply everything he learned after traveling throughout the world of pocket monsters.

It is an experience that he accumulated over time and where he faced a multitude of rivals with different strategies.

Obviously, sometimes he won and sometimes he lost; but each defeat and victory prepared Ash for this moment. in the series of Ultimate Journeys Pokémonwhich is one of the last seasons of the anime, is accompanied by Goh and Chloe.

In order to participate in the championship, he had to undergo intense training. While Ash Ketchum was busy, Goh, by his side, would undertake test missions to participate in another project.

Goh is participating in Project Mew. As for Chloe, he has to decide which evolution is best for her Eevee, something that is difficult for any trainer.

All because of the multiple paths this creature can take that result in different results based on type. So in the next installment of this anime there are many things that will happen besides Ash and Pikachu’s championship.

