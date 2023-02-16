A clue discovered on the “Pokémon Together” site (Pokémon Together in the English version), created in view of Pokémon Day at the end of February, would suggest the arrival of a new game of the series Pokemon: Mystery Dungeon realized by Spike Chunsoft.

Specifically, as discovered by a user on Twitter, within the code of the web portal there is a string that mentions copyright, Spike Chunsoft and the year 2023, thus suggesting a possible new game from the studio, perhaps already out throughout the year and announced on Pokémon Day.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon is a spin-off series developed by Spike Chunsoft that began in 2005 by adapting the style of roguelike Mystery Dungeon games, in which players battle and explore procedurally created dungeons.

The series has been quite successful, selling 17.15 million copies across eleven mainline games. The last one was Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX released on Nitendo Switch in 2020 and it is basically a remake of the first chapter of the series.

In short, the time for the announcement of a new Pokémon game by Spike Chunsoft would seem ripe. We just have to wait for the February 27ththe day on which Pokémon Day 2023 will be celebrated, to find out if there is also roast besides smoking.