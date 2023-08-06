nymphahri took advantage of the heat of the last few days to create a Misty cosplaythe famous character from the animated series of Pokémonwhich literally embodies the spirit of summer.
The interpretation of the Italian model really lacks for nothing: the perfect scenery, the perfect wig, the perfect clothes and even a Pokéball to underline the role of the famous Gym Leader originally from Cerulean City.
By the way, a new Pokémon Presents has been announced which will be broadcast on August 8 starting at 15.00, Italian time, and the many fans of the series are obviously enthusiastic.
#Pokémon #Mistys #nymphahri #cosplay #embodies #spirit #summer
Leave a Reply