nymphahri took advantage of the heat of the last few days to create a Misty cosplaythe famous character from the animated series of Pokémonwhich literally embodies the spirit of summer.

The interpretation of the Italian model really lacks for nothing: the perfect scenery, the perfect wig, the perfect clothes and even a Pokéball to underline the role of the famous Gym Leader originally from Cerulean City.

By the way, a new Pokémon Presents has been announced which will be broadcast on August 8 starting at 15.00, Italian time, and the many fans of the series are obviously enthusiastic.