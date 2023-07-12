The eras change but Pokémon it always remains a very popular series by cosplayers and, despite the generational change that has taken place, the coaches that have now become part of popular culture continue to be the most popular ones, as demonstrated by this Misty cosplayfrom caterpillar_cos.

The model in question takes up the classic style of the character with the historic “uniform” of Misty, long-time travel companion of the protagonist Ash. There Cerulean City Gym Leaderhas been featured in Pokémon adventures since the very first animated seriesset in the Kanto region, and has recently left the scene with the historic change of protagonists that took place in the animated series.

Again, as is often the case, interpreting caterpillar_cos returns a decidedly more image adult compared to the original Misty, but the lively and cheerful spirit that is typical of the character remains unchanged, reproduced to great effect by the model in this photo, who could effectively represent a version of the famous trainer when she grows up.

Misty specializes in water-type pokémon and is represented here with her classic outfit: yellow tank top, short denim pants, red suspenders and the iconic red hair with a pert tail reproduced perfectly.

