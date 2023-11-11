The adventures of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu have ended, with the Pokémon animated series is now breaking new ground, but longtime fans clearly haven’t forgotten the iconic characters that accompanied their childhoods. It proves it to us catzillachan with a Misty cosplay really well made.

Misty is a character who appeared right from the start of the animated series and in the first generation of games, quickly becoming very popular among Pokémon fans thanks to her determined and lively character. She is the gym leader of Cerulean City, she specializes in Water-type Pokémon and dreams of becoming a Master of this type of creature, inspired by Lorelei of the Elite Four. She accompanied Ash and Pikachu for hundreds of episodes before leaving her group and returning to manage her gym, but made appearances in subsequent series due to popular fan demand.

As we can see in the post below, the cosplay created by catzillachan is practically perfect, everything is there: from the carrot hair to the character’s iconic outfit characterized by the yellow tank top, red braces, denim shorts and sneakers.