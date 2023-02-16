As many know, the month of February is special for Pokemon, since it marks the beginning of the franchise, one that began its adventures with the first versions of Red, Green and Blue. And to celebrate another month of anniversary, the official channel released a video where you can see the experience of some users playing these video games.

Check it here:

This is the description in the video:

Join Trainers around the world in celebrating the spirit of connection that unites us in 2023! Show us how you celebrate “Together with Pokémon” by sharing photos with us on social media using the hashtag #TogetherWithPokemon.

This could be a sign that a Pokemon presents is near. This to reveal the DLC of Scarlet and purple.

Via: Pokemon

Editor’s note: It seems that this time they are having a relaxed celebration, so we may not have a special live. Although February 27 is the special day, so they can surprise us.