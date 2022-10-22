Officer Jenny is one of the recurring characters in the anime of Pokemon and it is for the same reason that more than one fan pays tribute to him in the form of fan art and cosplay.

She is someone who throughout Ash Ketchum’s adventures has varied her appearance. Quite the opposite of other characters, such as the members of Team Rocket. This guardian of the law has changed in various ways over the years.

Sometimes it’s just his hair that is styled differently, and other times, his uniform. Although it is true that her design sometimes becomes as repetitive as Nurse Joy’s.

While this police officer is originally from the OLM anime, she has appeared in video games. The first of them was Pokémon Yellowwhich is based on the animated adaptation, and later returned in Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Eevee!

many fans of Pokemon they keep their image of the Kanto region in their mind. It’s her traditional look and it’s what most cosplayers base their cosplay on as Officer Jenny.

What has changed a lot about her in addition to her appearance is the pokémon that help her to do her job. In every region of the pocket monster world she has had the support of a wide variety of them.

Luxlo Cosplay shows us his version of Officer Jenny

Officer Jenny’s cosplay Pokemon that we share with you on this occasion is a contribution from the cosplayer Luxo (@luxlocosplay). As you can see, she decided to base herself on the appearance of this character in the Kanto region.

That is why the typical Jenny officer’s cap is present in blue with red, a visor and a star. The outfit is still similar, as it is mostly blue but has white sections.

The short sleeves are red while the skirt is short and above the knee. White gloves, belt and black bag are also present.

Black shoes and high heels still appear. As for the hair, the green color is similar to that used in the anime and the hairstyle is similar. It is an acceptable interpretation of this character from the anime of Pokemon.

