Logan Paula well-known online celebrity, attended a meeting of Wrestelamania and wore one Pokémon card worth approximately one million dollars. Logan Paul’s entire outfit, which you can also see in the video below, was eye catching, as you would expect from a Wrestelamania ring fighter.

The Pokémon card Logan Paul wore during the Wrestelamania match is a Pikachu in illustrated version. This is the rarest card in the world, according to sources. A copy of this card was bought not too long ago, at an auction, for $ 900 million. This is obviously a huge figure.

Regarding Logan Paul, during the night of Wrestelamania he played the part of one of the “bad guys”. This is also why he wore the card, to prove that he was extremely rich and therefore stood up against the crowd. Over the years, Logan Paul has created an image of an unpleasant person around him, so we think he’s perfectly suited to the character.

Not too long ago, Paul spent $ 3.5 million on fake Pokémon cards, but they were eventually paid back.