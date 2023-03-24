After 26 years on television, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu say goodbye. Chapter 11 of “Aim to be a Pokemon Master” will show them as the protagonists of the anime for the last time. However, both lived good moments together. Ash managed to become world champion, thus achieving the dream that fans followed for several years.

When does the final chapter of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu in “Pokémon” come out?

The final episode will arrive on March 24, 2023 in Japan. The premiere in Latin America will be at dawn.

What time to see the last chapter of “Pokémon”?

Next, we leave you the schedules by country.

Peru: 4.55 a.m.

Mexico: 3.55 a.m.

Argentina: 6.55 a.m.

Colombia: 4.55 a.m.

Chile: 6.55 a.m.

Where to see the final chapter?

In Japan, the final chapter can be seen through the Tokyo TV channel signal. However, for Spain and Latin America there is still no specific date. Only one trailer was shared.

Will there be more seasons of “Pokémon”?

Yes. There will be more “Pokémon” content. Two new characters will have new adventures starting in April 2023.

Who will replace Ash Ketchum and Pikachu?

The franchise announced in 2022 that they would be releasing a new anime. Riko and Roy will be the new protagonists in the anime, who will start their adventure from Paldea along with Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly and Rayquaza. His tour will begin next month, in Japan.