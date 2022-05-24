Temtem, developer Crema’s massively multiplayer riff on Pokémon, will be leaving early access and getting its full PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC release on 6th September.

temtem entered steam early access back in January 2020, selling over half a million copies in its first month of release. Crema has been steadily expanded its core creature-collecting and battling action since then – introducing the likes of new Temtem, new islands to explore, and new social and competitive features, not to mention launching an early access version for PS5 – and update 1.0 is now in sight.

While Temtem already incorporates a host of features in its early access guise, including the bulk of its story campaign across the Airborne Archipelago, well over 100 Temtem to catch, co-op play, competitive multiplayer, clans, housing, trading, and tournaments, its final release promises a number of new additions.

Temtem – 1.0 Release Date Trailer.

Version 1.0 will, for instance, include a new end-game island to explore, as well as new weekly quests that’ll update regularly post-launch, and seasonal content incorporating a Battle Pass with free and premium award tracks.

Temtem is getting a digital and physical release on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Switch, but, unsurprisingly, will remain digital-only on Steam and the Humble Store. A Digital Deluxe version featuring the game and various cosmetic bonuses is also available to pre-order.