Pokémon Legends ZA it will allow us to return to Kalos, but this does not mean that we will be able to explore the entire region. In fact, it seems like the game will be set solely in Lumiose City.

Via Twitter, Nintendo of America he wrote: “Watch the reveal trailer for Pokémon Legends ZA, a new adventure set entirely in Lumiose City, coming to #NintendoSwitch in 2025.”

Recall that in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the first of the spin-off series, we can explore the entire Sinnoh region, originally featured in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. In this case, however, it seems that everything will be reduced to a single city.