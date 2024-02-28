Pokémon Legends ZA it will allow us to return to Kalos, but this does not mean that we will be able to explore the entire region. In fact, it seems like the game will be set solely in Lumiose City.
Via Twitter, Nintendo of America he wrote: “Watch the reveal trailer for Pokémon Legends ZA, a new adventure set entirely in Lumiose City, coming to #NintendoSwitch in 2025.”
Recall that in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the first of the spin-off series, we can explore the entire Sinnoh region, originally featured in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. In this case, however, it seems that everything will be reduced to a single city.
Pokémon Legends ZA, is one city enough?
LegendsPokémon: ZA will probably propose one expanded version of the original city, which on 3DS – also due to the console's limitations – was certainly not extensive. However, now that the entire game will be set in this single area, it is credible that we will see it in great detail.
The trailer also talks about a “urban redevelopment plan“, suggesting that it could be set during the creation of the city and therefore offer not only an urban area, but also wilder areas.
Finally, here are all the other announcements from Pokémon Presents.
