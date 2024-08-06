Pokémon Legends: ZA is still shrouded in mystery, but a possible indication of the probable Release period can be found from the Pokémon TCG newsor the traditional section of the collectible card game.

Essentially, it’s a process of elimination: The Pokemon Company recently unveiled its new product lines planned for the first and second quarters of 2025, and among them there’s nothing regarding Pokemon Legends: ZA, which would suggest that the new game will arrive on Nintendo Switch later.

The Trading Card Game usually proceeds in parallel with the video games, presenting new sets linked to the video game titles, which share creatures, settings and characters with them.