Pokémon Legends: ZA is still shrouded in mystery, but a possible indication of the probable Release period can be found from the Pokémon TCG newsor the traditional section of the collectible card game.
Essentially, it’s a process of elimination: The Pokemon Company recently unveiled its new product lines planned for the first and second quarters of 2025, and among them there’s nothing regarding Pokemon Legends: ZA, which would suggest that the new game will arrive on Nintendo Switch later.
The Trading Card Game usually proceeds in parallel with the video games, presenting new sets linked to the video game titles, which share creatures, settings and characters with them.
Will it also be released on Nintendo Switch 2?
The fact that there is nothing related to Pokémon Legends: ZA in the first two quarters of 2025, as well as Kalos or Mega Evolutions, suggests that the Nintendo Switch video game is planned for the second half of the year.
It’s not exactly perfect reasoning, but the idea is that the new chapter of the series is expected for the summer or, more likely, for theAutumn 2025.
This would, in fact, be a rather favorable period for the launch of the game, which could also land directly on the phantom new Nintendo consolewhich could be launched on the market towards the second half of 2025.
Recall that Pokémon Legends ZA was announced with a trailer and release year last February, but since then there hasn’t been much information about it, other than the fact that it will be set entirely in Lumiose City.
