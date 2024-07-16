Pokémon Legends: ZA is one of the most anticipated games of the coming year. Not only will this release offer fans a new look at this world, but this could very well be a title for the successor of the Nintendo Switch. In this way, New information has provided more details about the possible release date for this installment.

Within the community, Riddler_Khu has gained a reputation for sharing accurate information about Pokémon games in development, and has spoken out in the past about Legends: ZA. Recently, this user pointed out that The next installment in the series will not be available until early 2025, as many had speculated.

Riddler_Khu has pointed out that Pokémon Legends: ZA will not be available early next year, as there has been no word yet on this being the case. Thus, one user asked if this installment will be available in November, the period in which we usually see the release of the main games in the series, something that, according to the insider, is not going to happen either..

Thus, it seems that Pokémon Legends: ZA It would be available in the spring or summer seasons.something we rarely see in the series. The latest installment of this spin-off, Legends: Arceusarrived at the end of January 2022, so many expected something similar to happen with the new installment. However, it seems that this will not be the case.

As usual, We can only wait for Game Freak, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company to share official information.something that doesn’t seem to be happening this year. In related topics, a new collaboration between Pokémon and Crocs is coming. Similarly, new images of Legends: ZA.

Author’s Note:

Considering Pokémon’s history, main releases are usually available at the beginning or end of the year, so it’s strange that this wouldn’t be the case this time around, relegating this release to less busy periods for the industry.

Via: Riddler_Khu