It seems like in the trailer description of Pokémon Legends: ZA there is a possibility reference to Nintendo Switch 2. The text reads: “Pokémon Legends: ZA, an ambitious new episode of the Pokémon series, will launch on Nintendo Switch consoles in 2025!”
The plural caught the eye of the most attentive fans, given that so far that specific formula has never been used to indicate the different models of Nintendo Switch (standard, Lite, OLED) and it is therefore reasonable to think that the new Game Freak project it will be a cross-gen titlecoming out on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.
Update: apparently Nintendo used that type of reference to the Switch models (“systems”) on the American site. The original news follows.
All things considered, everything would add up: according to the latest rumors, Nintendo Switch 2 will arrive in 2025 and what game could possibly work better than Pokémon to help launch new Nintendo hardware?
There is nothing official yet, clearly
Net of the possible reference present in the description of the trailer of Pokémon Legends: ZA, at present Nintendo hasn't announced Switch 2 yet or what will be the name of his next console.
Furthermore, considering the rumored internal postponement to 2025, there is not even a certainty that the platform will be presented this year: everything will probably depend on the sales trend of the current model, which continues to generate important numbers.
#Pokémon #Legends #reference #Nintendo #Switch #trailer #description
Leave a Reply