It seems like in the trailer description of Pokémon Legends: ZA there is a possibility reference to Nintendo Switch 2. The text reads: “Pokémon Legends: ZA, an ambitious new episode of the Pokémon series, will launch on Nintendo Switch consoles in 2025!”

The plural caught the eye of the most attentive fans, given that so far that specific formula has never been used to indicate the different models of Nintendo Switch (standard, Lite, OLED) and it is therefore reasonable to think that the new Game Freak project it will be a cross-gen titlecoming out on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Update: apparently Nintendo used that type of reference to the Switch models (“systems”) on the American site. The original news follows.

All things considered, everything would add up: according to the latest rumors, Nintendo Switch 2 will arrive in 2025 and what game could possibly work better than Pokémon to help launch new Nintendo hardware?