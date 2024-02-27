The Pokémon Company took advantage of the celebrations of Pokemon Day 2024 to announce Pokémon Legends ZA. The title will be released worldwide during 2025 on Nintendo Switch. At the moment there isn't much information about it, but thanks to the teaser trailer we can guess that within the game we will discover the past of the Kalos region seen in Pokémon And Pokémon Y.

We leave you now with the teaser trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Pokémon Presents reveals what's coming to the world of Pokémon and updates for popular games

London, 27 February 2024 – During the video presentation Pokémon PresentsThe Pokémon Company has announced the new video game Pokémon Legends: ZA. The presentation was broadcast live during Pokemon Daythe annual fan party celebrating the launch of the original Pokémon video games on February 27, 1996. In it, the various new features coming to the franchise.

Two announcements are in the spotlight: Pokémon Legends: ZAa new video game that will be released worldwide in 2025 exclusively on Nintendo Switch™ family consoles, and the Pokémon Pocket Trading Card Gamea new app where you can create your own digital collection that includes special “immersive cards,” coming by the end of 2024.

“On this day when fans around the world enjoy celebrating Pokémon, it is as always an honor for us to join in the celebration and introduce the new Pokémon Legends video game: ZA and the Pokémon Pocket Trading Card Game for mobile devices”he said Kenji Okubopresident of The Pokémon Company International. “With these announcements, The Pokémon Company International would like to wish all Trainers around the world a very happy Pokémon Day.”

NEW POKÉMON GAMES COMING SOON

Pokémon Legends ZA

Pokémon Legends: ZAan ambitious new chapter in the Pokémon video game series, will be available simultaneously worldwide on Nintendo Switch™ consoles in 2025. Players will experience an exciting new adventure set in Lumiose City, where an urban regeneration project is underway to transform the city into a place that can belong to people as well as Pokémon.

The Pokémon Pocket Trading Card Game

The popular Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) continues to evolve with the debut of the Pokémon Pocket Trading Card Gamea new app that reinvents the card collecting experience in an innovative digital format.

In the Pokémon Pocket Trading Card Game, players will enjoy the thrill of opening booster packs and collecting cards with special visual effects exclusive to this digital adaptation of the Pokémon TCG. The Pokémon Pocket Trading Card Game features “immersive cards,” which feel like you're diving into the card art itself—a whole new way to explore the Pokémon TCG. Players will be able to open two booster packs per day at no cost, in which it will be possible to find cards with historical illustrations and completely new cards exclusive to the app. Plus, you'll be able to enjoy faster battles with optimized rules based on the classic Pokémon TCG battle system.

THE POKÉMON HORIZONS SERIES

Pokémon Horizons, with its completely new plot, is the first new main Pokémon animated series in 25 years. Fans will follow the breathtaking adventures that the two protagonists, Liko and Roy, will undertake with their respective Pokémon companions, Sprigatito and Fuecoco. Together they will meet fantastic characters, including Friede and Captain Pikachu, and discover the mysteries of the Pokémon world. On the occasion of the Pokémon Day celebrations, the series Pokémon Horizons it will be available in Italy FROM TODAY, exclusively on Boing.

THEMED ACTIVITIES COMING TO POKÉMON GO

To celebrate the series Pokémon Horizonsfans around the world will be able to enjoy special events in collaboration with the series, available at Pokémon GO from March 5th to 11th. It will be possible to meet Liko and Roy, the protagonists of Pokémon Horizons, taking photos GO. Plus, Pikachu wearing Cap's hat will make its debut in Pokémon GO and will bring with it an attack never before seen in the app, Volt Tackle. Further information on these events is available here.

MORE EVENTS COMING TO THE GAMES

Updates and news were also announced for various games and apps, such as Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet, Pokemon Sleep, Pokémon UNITE, Pokémon Masters EX And Pokémon Café ReMix. Fans can find out all the latest news by watching Pokémon Presents in full on official Pokémon YouTube channel.