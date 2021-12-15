With a new Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer some of the characters that we will meet in the course of the adventure were presented, that is the members of the Team Diamante and Team Perla, as well as the merchants of the Ginkgo firm. In addition, the presence of the Mythical Pokémon has been announced Darkrai.

In the video we get to know Damon and Perula, the leaders respectively of the Team Diamante and Team Perla, two factions of Hisui moved by different values ​​but which basically share many characteristics in common. Team Diamond members say it is important to appreciate the present and treasure every moment together with your allies. Those who are part of the Perla Team, on the other hand, argue that the value of the vast territory shared with those around us must be celebrated.

There Ginkgo company, which is based in Hisui, is made up of non-native merchants of the region, who travel through the region selling the products they have procured. Among these, as we can see in the video, there are also the very useful berries.

As mentioned at the beginning, the presence of Darkrai, the legendary Dark-type Dark-type Pokémon, has been confirmed. All players who own game data of Pokémon Shining Diamond or Pokémon Shining Pearl on their Nintendo Switch they will be able to accept a search request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus that will lead them to meet Darkrai. They will also receive the Complete Team Galactic.

We remind you that Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch starting from January 28, 2022. We also recently saw a video showing how to catch wild Pokémon and the Hisui variant of Voltorb was introduced.