Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the protagonist of a long presentation trailer in Italian, published by Nintendo to illustrate all the features of the game coming soon to Switch.

As you will have read in our special, the new adventure to Hisui from Pokémon Legends: Arceus promises many new features, some of which find their place in this video: from the setting to the wild Pokémon, from the characters to the missions.

We will find ourselves a few centuries in the past, exploring the region that it will become in the future Sinnoh and to lay the groundwork for the first Pokédex in the area at a time when humans and Pokémon still looked at each other with suspicion.

As members of Team Galaxy, we will have to participate in important expeditions, locate wild Pokémon and capture them with the Poké Ball, possibly trying to weaken me first where they try to resist.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available starting in January 28, only on Nintendo switch.