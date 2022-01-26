We had the opportunity to take a close look at the packaging of the physical version of Pokémon Legends: Arceuscoming to market next January 28. Waiting to let you know what we think of the game in the coming days, we reveal a small detail that differentiates the software case Nintendo Switch from all the others. On the rib, next to the name of the game and before the name of The Pokémon Company an icon stands out, which as you can see from the photograph that we include below represents one of the Poké Ball crafts that we can create and use within the game.

This is certainly not an exciting novelty, but it could divide fans: Pokémon fans might appreciate this touch of class, but collectors of physical copies of Nintendo Switch games could turn up their noses a bit because of this glaring difference. with the rest of the console’s stock. What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments.