In a few days it will go on sale Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It is one of the main launches of the beginning of the year in Switch, and that is why his promotion continues.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Nintendo recently published a new preview of this title, which is developed by Game Freak. There the initial pokémon appear or starters that will be available to players. The video also shows a brief glimpse of his final evolutions.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus shows Sinnoh’s past

Although those who have been playing the main titles of the series well know how they will look in the end rowlet, Cyndaquil Y Oshawatt. In the case of the first it becomes dartrix upon reaching level 17 and decideueye in 34.

Regarding the second, Cyndaquil, change to Quilava in the 14 already Typhlosion in 36. As for the third, Oshawatt, evolution to Dewott on the 17th and samurott in 36. You don’t see much point in hiding details like that.

Nintendo silences leaks of Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Unless its final evolutions in the region of Hisui are different in some way from those handled in other games. That is something that characterizes this region.

There are pokémon that are actually variants of those already known. It is a concept that Game Freak He’s been driving for a long time. at least since Pokémon Sun & Moon and that is now applying in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The story of this title takes place in the past.

The game will be available in a few days

Hisui it’s actually the Sinnoh current. That is the reason why some pokémon looked different from the current ones. In some cases because the conditions were different, or in that case, they ended up becoming extinct.

The new trailer is a summary of what has been revealed so far in the game. You can see the characters that will appear throughout the day, and of course, the many pocket monsters available.

The pokemon of the region of Hisui they are very territorial and will not hesitate to attack trainers. That is why you always have to act as stealthily as possible. But if one of these creatures is capable of attacking from afar, it will do so.

That’s when the player must show off their reflexes and dodge their attacks. You will have to be very aware of your surroundings. Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Switch It will go on sale on January 28.

Fountain.