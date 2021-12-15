Missing less and less at the exit of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, scheduled for January 28, 2022, and while fans are waiting curious, The Pokémon Company offers us with a new trailer a look at the two clans of the region of Hisui, together with the merchants of the Ginkgo Guild.

The first title open world of the pocket monsters franchise is revealed piece by piece as we get closer to the release date. A lot of information has been revealed through the gameplay trailer released a few months ago. Some pokémon will be different from how we know them, as they have adapted to the habitat of the region of Hisui (the ancient name of today’s Sinnoh).

An example of a variant is Voltorb, images of which were shown not long ago (link to our dedicated article to find out more). But as for the faces that we will find in the territory, today The Pokémon Company offers us a small trailer of Pokémon Legends: Arceus where the leaders of the gods are introduced to us two clans Diamond and Pearl.

Below you can watch the full video. First we are introduced to part of the two clans, complete with a view of what could be gods hub. If you pause at 0:19, you can see Arezu’s character saying the phrase «You Galaxy peopleWhich is a reference to the presence of a primordial Team Galaxy? Maybe she is talking to one of them …

Meet the Hisui region’s Diamond and Pearl Clans, as well as the merchants from the Ginkgo Guild. 🤝 There’s so much more to discover in #PokemonLegendsArceus!https://t.co/WI1CBeipt4 pic.twitter.com/uuz4dHd6op – Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 15, 2021

Adaman And Irida they are the two leaders of the Diamond and Pearl clans, with a couple of jokes that allow us to frame their personality. It will be interesting to find out what their respective plans are and the role that the protagonists will have in all of this.

While showing them less, the video introduces us the merchants of the Ginkgo Guild, who roam throughout the Hisui region selling their products to coaches and islanders.

Recall again that the open world game will be released on January 28, 2022 on Nintendo Switch.