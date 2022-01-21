Pokémon Legends: Arceus is available in preload on Nintendo Switch for users who have purchased the game in digital format and want to download it in advance so they don’t have to wait until day one.

Who carries out the preload of the game, which weighs 6 GB, will still have to wait until the day of the official release, therefore January 28, to be able to begin this new adventure on the Nintendo hybrid console.

As you will have read in the preview with everything we know about Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the interesting prequel will take us to the region of Hisui, that is the Sinnoh of the past, in an age in which human beings and Pokémon they still looked at each other with distrust.

Our task will therefore be to explore the wide and evocative scenery in search of wild Pokémon to capture to create the first Pokédex of this region. We will make it?

During the mission we will also discover that a mysterious phenomenon afflicts some Pokémon in the area and it seems that the legendary Arceus hides the key to shedding light on this secret.