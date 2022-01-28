Here’s what you need to know about trading evolutions that in Pokémon Legends: Arceus no longer require trading.

For nearly 30 years, the Pokémon series has been designed so that in order to catch them all, you have to trade Pokémon with other players. As far as Pokémon Legends: Arceus, generations of Pokémon have traditionally included at least two versions, all with enough Pokémon to complete nearly the entire Pokédex on their own. Some Pokémon species were inevitably missing from your version of the game, while others could only evolve after being swapped, which prevented you from completing your collection of creatures unless interacting with other players.

However, Pokémon Legends: Arceus radically changes this aspect. It is possible to catch every single Pokémon in the Pokédex without a single swap, including species that were previously stuck behind evolutionary swaps. So, let’s analyze how to get Alakazam, Machamp, Steelix, Magmortar, Electivire or any other evolutionary swap in Pokémon Legends: Arceus without actually having to resort to swapping.

Wild Alpha Pokémon –

The first way you will come across when it comes to evolutionary trades in Pokémon Legends: Arceus corresponds to encounters with Pokémon Alpha. You will recognize these Pokémon by the fact that they are larger than usual in the overworld, with glowing red eyes.

These Alpha Pokémon are considerably stronger than other Pokémon in the area on occasion even dozens of levels. These encounters are meant to be very difficult on first discovery, but are much easier to manage in the endgame. You can technically encounter some fully evolved Pokémon that would normally only evolve once traded this way, although this is a method that is probably best left alone after finishing the main story and building a strong team.

Using the new evolution items –

If you prefer not to have your party blown away by a level 60 Pokémon at the beginning of the game, you can catch one early in life and use one of the new in-game items to make it evolve without trading. Some Pokémon such as Dusclops, Rhydon, Magmar, and Onix required specific items during a trade in order to evolve. These trade-driven evolutions still exist in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but they work a little differently.

Instead of functioning as evolution objects purely during trade, players can simply use these items in the same way they would with Evolution Stones. By using one on a Pokémon, it will immediately get the ability to evolve: then, you can choose to evolve it immediately or leave it for a later time.

What happens to Pokémon that evolved from trades without an item? –

For Pokémon that usually evolve via trade without using specific items, there is a new evolutionary item available in Pokémon Legends: Arceus called Connection Cable, which suspiciously looks like a Game Boy connection cable.

Using this item as you would an evolution stone, Pokémon like Kadabra and Machoke they can evolve without being traded.

How can I get these Evolution Items? –

Many of these evolution items can be encountered by casually turning in the wild, often capturing or defeating large numbers of Pokémon they are associated with, but the primary way to obtain a specific one is through a villager called Lapilla in the Giubilo Village, which can be found west of the village near the training ground.

Lapilla will basically sell you any evolution item in exchange for gratitude points. Items for sale range from regular evolutionary stones to new Connecting cable. Furthermore, these objects can be found on the ground in space-time distortions.

How do I get gratitude points? –

Gratitude points can be earned by participating in the system Lost property reporting of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which involves helping other players recover their lost items. When you or another player is knocked out by an aggressive Pokémon, you will lose items and return to the last field you visited. If you play online, other players can visit the spot where you were shot down and retrieve the items that belonged to you, which will then be returned to you.

Check the map and you will sometimes find some purses icons. These are pouches that belonged to other players if you are playing online, or game-generated pouches if you are playing offline. By following these pouches you can help other players recover their lost items but, more importantly, you will earn gratitude points, which can be used to buy evolution items. Simply go to the spot shown on your map and grab the bag once you find it.

Once you have taken the lost bag, you will notice an exclamation point on your bag at the bottom left of the screen. Go to the Communications tab in your purse and go to the Lost and Found Report section. Here you can redeem your reward in gratitude points. Obtained some of these, return to the Jubilation Village and grab whatever evolution items you need.

Written by Laura Dale for GLHF