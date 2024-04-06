The advised price indicated by Amazon is €59.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch . The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 33%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch

It can be explored in water, on land and in the sky with the help of some specific Pokémon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a spin-off chapter of the main Game Freak saga. This is the first game with an open map (Sword and Shield mostly had large areas, but the bulk of the game was linear).

It is also a title more devoted to action, given that we can throw spheres at Pokémon in real time and ambush them. There are also battles against powerful enemies to face as well as shooter battles. The turn-based combat system also uses turn management that is different from the classic one, in which the speed of action counts and it is also possible to perform multiple consecutive moves.

In narrative terms, we are in the Sinnoh's pastwhen she was still known by the name Hisui.