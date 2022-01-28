Pokémon Legends: Arceus finally got to Switch to show us a new way of approaching the franchise and show that it can evolve.

The first ratings are mostly positive, since it gives a fresh air to the mechanics, and incidentally, it explains some mysteries that were never fully clarified in the saga.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, finally explained to us how the hell pokeballs work and why it is so easy for a creature to manage to escape through the grass without you noticing.

As soon as the game begins, we are introduced to Professor Laventon, a researcher at the Galaxy Expedition Team set in the Hisui region, a bygone version of Sinnoh.

One of your first assignments is for you to catch a Pokemon with an old version of a pokeball, and here comes the interesting part, since it clarifies how they work.

Laventon reveals that the creatures have the ability to shrink to minuscule size, and the function of the famous pokeballs is to force this ability to trap them inside.

Apparently, the technology of these devices evolved over the years, and now they transform Pokémon into energy, or so it seems.

That the creatures in the Nintendo game can shrink is not entirely new, and if you think about it, this ability would explain why they can escape so easily when you find them.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus It is one of those games that you must try if you are a fan of the IP, since it presents a new way of approaching the epic adventure of the great N.

What do you think of this revelation? Did you imagine that this is how the pokeball mechanism worked? Tell us in the comments.

Don’t forget to follow us on our social networks for more news on video games, anime and geek culture.