According to the leaker, one of the characters pictured above – certainly not Lacey, according to the leaker – holds the “DLC story key” and “is a big spoiler for the next game after sudachi” (sudachi is the name in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC code). Riddler_Khu has proven himself reliable and reputable in the past, but he is also very cryptic. It is therefore not very clear what he means by this statement.

A leaker – Riddler_Khu – shared a cryptic message regarding the future of the Pokémon series. Based on this, it is thought that Game Freak has decided to work on a new game in the saga and that the next Pokémon title it will not be a remake or even a Pokémon Legends. Let’s see the tweet in question.

The next chapter of Pokémon

An analysis of the leak comes from Leak Center on Twitter, which you can see above. The fact that there is some kind of spoiler for the sequel is reportedly suggesting that the next main game in the series won’t be a remake, and unless there’s some time travel, it won’t be set in a specific time period. too distant from the events of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This therefore leads to think that it is not another Pokémon Legends.

Leaks Center comes to the conclusion that the best chance is a sequel to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Of course, it’s just speculation based on a leak, so it’s far from official. We will have to wait for confirmations from GameFreak and Nintendo, which will probably still take a long time.

