For some months now we have been very clear that the anime of Pokemon will pass the baton to a new generation, and that’s because after more than 20 years the main character, Ash Ketchum, is going to say goodbye to viewers. And now, little by little, the last chapters have been released that until now have brought together his best friends.

Thus, in the streets of Japan, a last promotional has been launched where we are shown all the generations through which the character has passed, from its beginnings in the palette town to the tournament of champions in Galar. This along with emotional scenes in which she has captured different creatures, as well as farewells that made many cry.

Here you can see it:

The signage for the east-west free passage of Shinjuku Station, this week’s anime “Pocket Monsters” for the final episode on 3/24. Previous logos, Pokémon and friends will appear.

the anime of Pokemon first aired in the year 1997and from that moment Ash Ketchum he became the character we have followed for quite some time on television. He has basically gone through all the generations of video games, only with the detail of never winning a league, a losing streak that he ended in To the and Galar.

Remember that the last episode of the series airs on March 24th.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Ash’s farewell was necessary for the anime to progress, otherwise it was going to continue with that repetitive element. However, it cannot be denied that seeing Ash leave after so long does cause nostalgia.