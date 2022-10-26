Finally, we will be able to see the final match of the Masters Tournament between Ash Ketchum and Lionel —the undefeated champion of Galar— in pokemon journeys, which also seems to come with many surprises.

The series chronicles the rise of Ash as he tries to make it to the Coronation World Series qualifier. His main goal is to have a serious battle against Lionel—the undefeated leader of the gym. However, the village trainer Paleta has already defeated some of the strongest opponents in the anime franchise.

So for the first time in a long time, Ash is getting closer to becoming World Champion —in real time— in the anime.

Towards the end of Pokémon Journeys

The last episode of pokemon journeys set the start of the battle. Lionel was enthusiastic, he also wants to defeat Ash in a fair duel, full of mutual effort and respect.

It is because of this desire that he revealed that Ash should use his full arsenal of powers and tricks for the big battle, without limiting himself.

In episode 129 of pokemon journeys we see the beginning of the battle between Ash and Lionel. It should be noted that the previous duels —in the Masters Tournament— allowed them to use power-ups —Mega Evolution, Dynamax or Z-Move—.

Despite this, so far, Ash has only used one, however, Lionel wants to defeat Ash in a fair and epic way, so he wants to overcome each of his regional powers.

After this, Ash accepts the deal, so the fight begins to take a more intense path, as both contenders will be able to use three power-ups for their respective teams.

First off, Ash Gigantamaxes Gengar, this move gives him the first big win, however as the episode continues, it becomes clear that the trainer will need a lot more than that to survive this matchup.

What team will the trainers use in the final battle of Pokemon Journeys?

Ash: Pikachu, Dragonite, Sirfetch’d, Lucario, Gengar, and Dracovish.

Lionel: Charizard, Dragapult, Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon.

