“Pokémon ultimate journeys” made all the fans vibrate with its latest chapter. After triumphing in the Orange League and Alola, Ash Ketchum won in the final battle of the World Championship and made his biggest dream come true.

The protagonist’s victory was celebrated by fans around the world, but it was in Japan where it was celebrated in style: the newscasts broadcast the result on a giant screen in Shibuya, Tokyo. VIDEO: Japanese Express