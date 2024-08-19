After three days of challenges, the Pokémon World Championships 2024 which saw an all-Italian triumph. The final of the Master category for video games of the franchise has in fact seen them challenge each other Luca Ceribelli And Yuta Ishigakiwith the Italian Trainer managing to earn the victory in a breathtaking battle.

We leave you now with the video of the clash between the two players, below which you can find further details thanks to the press release issued by the company.

ITALY TRIUMPHS IN POKÉMON VIDEOGAME MASTER CATEGORY AT 2024 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

During the closing ceremony of the 2024 Pokémon World Championships, where Luca Ceribelli of Italy won the Pokémon Video Game Masters Division, exciting new features from the franchise were revealed. The locations of the 2025 and 2026 Pokémon World Championships were also revealed.

London, 19 August 2024 – I Pokémon World Championships 2024organized by The Pokémon Company International, have concluded yesterday After three days Of breathtaking encounters and friendly competitions to Honolulu, Hawaii. The world’s best Trainers took part in the event of the year to compete in the most prestigious tournament of the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) and Pokémon video games. This year’s event featured the Pokémon TCGi Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, Pokemon GO And Pokemon UNITE.

Pokémon’s world premier event brought together at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center over 13,000 players and fans from all over the world. Here are the winners of each category:

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Junior Division:

1st place: Sakuya Ota [JP]

2nd place: Logan Bailey [US]

Pokémon TCG – Senior Division:

1st place: Evan Pavelski [US]

2nd place: Haruku Umehara [JP]

Pokémon TCG – Masters Division:

1st place: Fernando Cifuentes [CL]

2nd place: Name Seinosuke Shiokawa [JP]

Pokémon Video Games – Junior Category:

1st place: Kevin Han [US]

2nd place: Tatsuomi Shimanuki [JP]

Pokémon Video Games – Senior Category:

1st place: Ray Yamanaka [JP]

2nd place: Luke Kroll [US]

Pokémon Video Games – Masters Category:

1st place: Luca Ceribelli [IT]

2nd place: Yuta Ishigaki [JP]

Pokémon GO:

1st place: Yip Kai Cheng “Yekai0904” [HK]

2nd place: Martijn Versteeg “Inadequance” [NL]

Pokémon UNITE:

1st place: FENNEL [JP]

2nd Place: XoraTigersGaming [KR]

In addition to crowning this year’s top competitive players, new details on the franchise’s initiatives were also revealed.

The Pokémon Pocket Trading Card Game will be released in October 2024

At the 2024 Pokémon World Championships, The Pokémon Company announced the release date of the Pokémon Pocket Trading Card Gamea new app that reinvents the card collecting experience in an innovative digital format. It is scheduled for release on October 30, 2024and all Trainers can pre-register now on the App Store and Google Play. Additionally, Trainers in New Zealand will be able to participate in the soft launch of Pokémon Pocket Trading Card Game before the global release.

In the Pokémon Pocket Trading Card Gameplayers will be able to enjoy the thrill of opening booster packs and collecting cards with special visual effects only possible digitally. Players will be able to open two booster packs per day at no cost, which will include cards with historic artwork as well as completely new cards exclusive to the app. Fans can learn more about the Pokémon Pocket Trading Card Game in the new trailer available on Official Pokémon YouTube Channel.

Trainer Pokémon Come to the Pokémon TCG in 2025

In 2025, Pokémon TCG fans will be able to collect and play with new cards featuring Trainers’ Pokémon, including Clefairy-ex of Lylia, Grimmsnarl-ex of Mary, Zoroark-ex by N and a rare illustration card of Reshiram of N. More information will be available soon. In the meantime, here You can watch the announcement trailer for Trainers’ Pokémon, as revealed during the 2024 Pokémon World Championships.

Pokemon GO reveals the arrival of Morpeko and reveals a new feature

Morpeko will soon make its debut in Pokemon GOalong with a new battle form that allows Trainers to change the form of certain Pokémon during battle by using a Charged Attack. Plus, Pokémon GO has something big and mysterious in store. Stay tuned for future details on this major update!

A 500-point mode and new Unite licenses are coming soon Pokemon UNITE

A is coming soon new type of fight in Pokemon UNITE. In these friendly battles, Trainers will take their favorite Pokémon into the field and, together with their team, must defeat wild Pokémon and opponents and collect Heos Energy to deposit in the opponent’s goal areas. The team that gets to 500 points first wins! This fun battle mode will arrive in spring 2025.

In addition, Armarouge, Darkrai and Psyduck will take the field in Pokemon UNITE. Information about their unique abilities and roles in the game will be revealed soon. Learn more at Pokemon UNITE are available here.

Pokémon World Championships 2025 and 2026 Locations Revealed

During the closing ceremony on Sunday evening The locations for the 2025 and 2026 Pokémon World Championships have been revealed.Next year, Trainers from around the world will have the chance to compete in the fantastic Pokémon World Championships in Anaheim, California, August 15-17, 2025. The following year, however, the event will be held in San Francisco, California, August 28-30, 2026. Fans will be able to find out more about the Official Pokémon YouTube Channel.

For more information about the Play! Pokémon program, visit play.pokemon.com/it-it.