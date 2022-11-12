NPD has revealed which intellectual properties sell the most toys in the 12 markets analyzed in 2022: Pokémon is in first place .. Through a new report by NPD Group, we have the opportunity to see which intellectual properties sell the most toys in the 12 markets analyzed (Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Holland, Spain, United Kingdom and United States of America). In the first place we find Pokémon, calculating from the beginning of 2022 until September. But let’s see the whole Top 5: Pokémon Star Wars Barbie Marvel Universe Hot Wheels “Unlike many other categories that have grown enormously during …

#Pokémon #property #sells #toys #NPD #rest #Top